Donna Sue Clark, 89, of Moberly, died Sunday, April 5, 2020. She was born July 31, 1930 in Moberly to Aubrey and Nellie (Anderson) Burton.

A burial service will be held at noon, Wednesday, April 8 in Oakland Cemetery. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations are suggested to the Central Christian Church or The Moberly Public Schools Foundation.

Online condolences may be made at www.caterfuneralhomeinc.com.