Fayette resident, Larry Koenig, 57, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics in Columbia.

Larry Kevin Koenig was born Sept. 2, 1962 in Lexington, the son of Richard and Marjorie Koenig of Harrisburg.

Larry graduated from Harrisburg High School. He also graduated from Moberly Area Community College with an Applied Science Degree in Diesel Mechanics. Larry worked for a brief time as a mechanic and had been employed with MODOT for approximately 33 years. He retired Jan. 31, 2020.

Larry was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Larry enjoyed gardening and visiting with family and friends.

Survivors include his parents, Richard and Marjorie Koenig of Harrisburg; sons, Wesley (Megan) and Kevin (Emily), all of Moberly; grandchildren, Sara, Ashley, Easton and Millie; special friend, Carmen Baker of Hallsville; brothers, Jeff of Harrisburg, Peter (LeAnn) of Moberly, David of Prairie Home, Chris (Christi) of Columbia; sister, Eadie Gardiner (Kelly) of Harrisburg; and seven nieces and nephews.

Due to the current COVID-19 public health crowd restrictions, a private family service will be held Monday, April 6, 2020 at Carr-Yager Funeral Home in Fayette with Father Bill Peckman officiating. Burial will follow at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Fayette. The service will be videoed and will be able to be viewed on the funeral home’s website in the near future at www.carryager.com. Online condolences and tributes may also be shared at www.carryager.com to help comfort the family at this time.

A memorial service celebrating Larry’s life will be scheduled at a later date when the pandemic subsides.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Knights of Columbus Scholarship Fund, c/o St. Joseph Catholic Church, 300 S. Cleveland, Fayette, MO 65248 or to Catch A Dream Foundation, 2485 Ennis Rd., Starkville, MS 39759.

Arrangements entrusted to Carr-Yager Funeral Home, Fayette, MO.