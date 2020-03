John Robert Humphreys, 93, of Columbia, passed March 26, 2020.

Born Oct. 3, 1926 in Lanes Mills, Pennsylvania, Bob spent much of his life in Columbia, where he met his wife Freda. He was GM of the Columbia Missourian and a Professor at the Journalism School. He later owned two Play It Again Sports stores locally.

Survivors include sons: Stephen (Annette) and Kimball; and five beloved grandchildren.

