Nancy Ellen White, 72, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21 at Nilson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time.

Nancy was born Nov. 8, 1947 in Columbia, the daughter of Virginia Fox-Torrance and Harley Torrance. She married Michael White in 1969 and he survives.

Nancy loved her husband and family. She was always a constant support to them. Nancy was a true friend to all that met her and her friendship was for a lifetime. Nancy married Michael White in 1969. They stayed on the East Coast before moving back to Missouri. They spent a few short years in Ohio, close to family there, before moving back to Missouri in 2016. Her hobbies included reading, craft shows and collecting frogs. She worked for MFA Insurance and Provide Medical Equip. Co.

Survivors include: her husband, Michael; a niece, Brenda Riggins; great-niece, Laura Riggins; great-nephew, David Avery; two great-great nephews, Hayden and Brayden Avery.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Janet Batye and a great-great niece, Tori Avery.

