Garried Maloy Davis passed away peacefully at his home in Columbia on Monday, March 2, 2020, surrounded by his family.

There will be a Celebration of Life held from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 8 at the Riechmann Pavilion for friends and family.

He was born March 22, 1954 in St. Louis to Garried and Charlene Davis.

He is survived by his daughters: Margaret, Morgan and Samantha Davis; his mother, Charlene; and his sisters: Brenda Righter, Theresa Kaleita and Sue Conrad-Hoover.

He was preceded in death by his father, Garried “Dean”; and his brother, Gregory Davis.

The complete obituary and online condolences can be viewed at nilsonfuneralhome.com.