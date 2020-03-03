Glasgow resident Ronnie Hellebusch, 75, passed away in Fayette after a hard-fought battle with cancer on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

Mass of Christian Burial was 10 a.m., Monday, March 2 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Glasgow with Fr. Paul Hartley officiating. Visitation was 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, March 1 at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Glasgow. Rosary was held before the visitation at 4:30 p.m. Burial followed the funeral mass at Washington Cemetery in Glasgow.

Ronald Roman Hellebusch was born Sept. 16, 1944 in Washington, a son to the late Eugene and Henrietta (Haskamp) Hellebusch. Ronnie attended and graduated from Glasgow High School. Immediately following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army National Guard, where he served for six years. Ronnie’s true passion in life was being a farmer. From hogs, cattle, tobacco and other crops, Ronnie loved farming. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include four siblings: Larry (Charlotte) Hellebusch of Columbia, Betty (George) Flaspohler of Glasgow, Bill Hellebusch and his fiancée Donna John of Armstrong and Connie (Cliff) Lackland of Fayette. Ronnie is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Mary School in care of Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service, 112 Market St., Glasgow, MO 65254.