Allen Dorsey “A.D.” Crane, 73, of Columbia, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Harry S. Truman Veterans Hospital.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 14, 3 p.m. till close at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge, 2513 N. Stadium Blvd, Columbia.

He was born Aug. 27, 1946 in Boone County to Emmett Leotis and Bessie Lee Madden Crane.

A.D. served our country from 1965 to 1967 in the United States Army. He was stationed initially at Fort Leonard Wood and was deployed overseas to serve in the Vietnam War.

After returning home, he married Lorelei (Lora) Semon in 1969.

He was known far and wide as a master carburetor builder. He loved guns, hunting and the K.C. Chiefs and was fortunate enough to see them win the Super Bowl this year.

A.D.'s main passion was drag racing and building race engines. He was instrumental in the design and counsel of multiple racing teams. His knowledge was impeccable and those that knew him thought of him as their mentor. Where he felt most at home was at the drag strip, watching family and friends competing with the engines he designed.

Survivors include his wife, Lora; two daughters: Lee Handlin and husband Roy of Lubbock, Texas and Shawna Crane of Columbia; two brothers: Gene Crane and wife Sharon of Hallsville and Jackie Crane of Columbia; two sisters: Grace Ravenscraft of Columbia and Carolyn Lazear of Columbia; a sister-in-law, Lauretta Enochs of Columbia; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren (another on the way) and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Billy Dean Crane and his wife, Priscilla.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boone County Animal Care OR Central Missouri Honor Flight, c/o Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West, Columbia, MO 65202.

Online condolences may be made at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.