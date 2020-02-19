Judy Ann Yoder, 70, of Doniphan, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21 at Robinson Funeral Home. Burial will follow in New Salem Cemetery in Ashland. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service.

Judy was born Oct. 8, 1949 in Bernie, the daughter of Winifred and Helen Hunt, Green. She was married to Ronald Brown Sr., Gary Taylor and later to Sam Yoder. Judy loved fishing, gardening and spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids.

Survivors include her children: Ronald Brown Jr. of California, Missouri, Jesse (Amy) Brown of Jefferson City, Gary (Susan) Taylor of Ashland, Kathie (Kurt) Schenewerk of Jefferson City, Angie (John) Christian of Meta, Crystal Brown of Atlanta, Georgia, Michelle (Matthew) McIrvin of Doniphan, Tina Miller of Moscow Mills; one sister, Debbie Mozingo of Columbia; 17 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one grandson, Matthew Schenewerk and three sisters: Joyce Elder, Trish Green and Ruth Green.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association in care of the family.