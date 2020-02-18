Donald Gene Winn, 82, of Sturgeon, died Friday, February 14, 2020 at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia.

Family and Friends are invited to Don’s Life Celebration at a visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at Friendship Church, 2045 State Hwy EE, Centralia, MO 65240. A service honoring Don will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at the church.

Donald was born on Aug. 2, 1937 in Clark, the son of William Curtis and Lady Belle (Parrish) Winn.

On July 18, 1956 in Sturgeon, Donald married Carol Owings, and she survives.

Donald was a longtime member and Elder at Friendship Church in Centralia. He raised mules, particularly jumping mules, which became a State Fair Champion Jumping Mule. Donald loved to trail ride with his mules.

Donald was a dedicated volunteer for the Sturgeon Fire Department and Boone County Fire District from 1962-1978.

Donald loved his mules and coon dogs, and really enjoyed antiques. He loved to go to any and every auction he could. Donald never met a stranger wherever he went.

He especially loved spending time with his family, particularly his granddaughter and great-granddaughter.

Along with his wife, Carol, Donald is survived by a daughter, Karen Abercrombie of Sturgeon; a granddaughter, Deanna Mahan of Sturgeon; great-granddaughter, Kaylea Fehling; nephews: Jerry Mathis, Jerome Mathis both of Columbia, David Winn of Arkansas; several cousins.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings: Lawrence Truman Winn, Winfred Curtis Winn and Lola Mae Winn Mathis.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be given to the Friendship Church, and may be sent in care of Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home 104 S. Collier Centralia, MO 65240.

