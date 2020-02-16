Ralph Sylvan Stull, 64, died on Friday, Feb. 14, 2030 peacefully in his home.

Ralph was born on Dec. 4, 1955, the youngest of six, to Edna Foley and Cecil Stull in Columbia. He worked for the University of Missouri for 30+ years. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17. Funeral will be at 10 a.m. on Feb. 18. Both are at the aforementioned church on Old 63.

