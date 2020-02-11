Patrick Eugene Elsey, 26, of Columbia and formerly of Boonville, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the University of Missouri Hospital.

Services honoring Patrick’s life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 15 at Markland-Yager Funeral Home in New Franklin with Pastor Gary Crumly officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Patrick will be buried next to his parents at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in New Franklin.

Patrick was born in Columbia on May 3, 1993, a son of Samuel Lee and Diana Smith Elsey. Patrick was employed for the last seven years with Missouri Book Services in Columbia. He was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Columbia. One of his favorite hobbies was computer gaming.

Survivors include two brothers, Samuel Allen Elsey of Boonville and Clarence Roy “C.R.” Elsey of Columbia; a sister, Anastasia Marie Elsey of Blue Springs and a niece, Alexandria Marie Elsey-Holbrook.

Patrick was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Diana Elsey.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Victory Baptist Church.

