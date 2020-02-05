Phillip Allen Hinshaw, 1953-2020

Phillip Allen Hinshaw, 66, of Columbia, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at Nilson Funeral Home.

Phillip was born in Marshall, Mo. on April 16, 1953, the son of Cecil Allen Hinshaw and Hazel (Hampton) Hinshaw. He was a 1972 graduate of Hickman High School in Columbia. He followed in his father’s footsteps, working as a commercial plumber throughout his life. He enjoyed spending time at his home away from home, Elks Fork Campground in Paris, Mo., where he enjoyed crappie fishing, boating on Mark Twain Lake and being surrounded by all the wonderful friends he made there throughout the years. Kerrie and Jay Garrett were among those special friends, along with his best friend, Frank England, who preceded him in death. Phillip was also an avid golfer, and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.

Survivors include his wife: Sharon Hinshaw of Columbia; two daughters: Bridget (Clint) Gallup of Columbia and Jamie (Pete) Stoops of Columbia; and grandchildren: Jaden Gallup, Sophie and Harper Stoops.

He is also survived by his step-daughters: Rhonda (Bruce) Begemann of Hartsburg and Angie Miller of Hallsville; grandchildren: Colby McKee, Tanner McKee, Carson Middaugh, Kamryn Offineer; and great-grandchildren: Colton, Cayden, Chase McKee, Harper Turner-McKee.

He is also survived by siblings: Justin (Marty Howell) Hinshaw of Boonville, Kevin (Janice) Hinshaw of Rocheport, Becky (Danny John) Hinshaw of Hunstdale, Eric Hinshaw of Columbia; and several nieces and nephews.

Phillip was preceded in death by his parents, sister: Shelia Hinshaw, father- and mother-in-law: Robert (Bob) and Eunice Bangert; two sisters-in-law: Carolyn Johnston and Tammy Lepper.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to: The American Heart Association, American Cancer Society, or the Central Missouri Humane Society.

