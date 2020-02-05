Nicholas Michael Ziegenfuss, 23, Columbia, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 at his home in Columbia.

Nicholas was born on Sept. 20, 1996 in Columbia; son of Michele Ziegenfuss.

Survivors include: mother, Michele Ziegenfuss-Wolfe (Mike Wolfe), Columbia; brother, Zachary Ziegenfuss, Columbia; sister, Ashley Smith, St. Charles; niece, Christina Mehr; grandparents, Jeff and Kathy Landis, St. Peters; and his dog, Opie.

Nick was preceded in death by fiancé, Alexis Nickle. Every time a dog makes us smile, it's a kiss from our sweet Nicholas.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in the name of Nicholas Ziegenfuss may be made to The Phoenix House http://www.phoenixprogramsinc.org/