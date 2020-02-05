Douglas DeWayne Stuck passed away at his home in Columbia on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.

A celebration of Dewayne’s life will be held at a later date.

Mr. Stuck was born in Randolph County, MO on July 26, 1943 to Botho and Mazie Stuck. For the final 50 plus years of his life, he resided in Columbia, a city he adored.

As a young man, DeWayne worked in heavy construction and was a member of the crew who built the Hearnes Center. Later, among other things, he was an insurance agent, a financial planner and a developer.

DeWayne was an excellent, and highly competitive, athlete who especially enjoyed playing golf, pitching slow pitch softball or shooting an expert game of pool. He loved University of Missouri sports, and served a term as President of the Quarterback Club, St. Louis Cardinals Baseball, the Lake of the Ozarks, boating the rivers of our country, Las Vegas and Australia.

Mr. Stuck was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Stuck and sisters, Joan Asbury and Connie Heisle. He is survived by his brother Donald and his wife Judy, of Springfield, as well as beloved nephews and nieces.

DeWayne had a great talent forging strong and lasting friendships. His many friends will remember his sense of fun and strength of character. They may also share a few silver bullets in his honor.

DeWayne’s unexpected passing has left his family with unexpected expenses. They deeply appreciate everyone’s support during this difficult time. Any donations are greatly appreciated and all proceeds will go toward funeral costs and final expenses. Donations can be made and condolences expressed online at pathwaymemorial.com. In lieu of flowers, donations are also appreciated to the American Cancer Society in DeWayne’s honor.