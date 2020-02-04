Leona Marie Bell (Kelle), 93, passed away of natural causes on Thursday, January 30, 2020 in Harbor Springs, Michigan.

A celebration of Leona's life will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8 at Blackwell Cemetery, 3500 South Main Street in Blackwell, Oklahoma.

Leona was a long-time resident of Moberly. She was born on Jan. 4, 1927 in Blackwell to the late Walter and Martha (Reinking) Kelle. Leona married Fred Richard Bell in 1945 in Wichita, Kansas. In 1954 Leona and Richard bought a farm in Monroe County, where they moved with their four children. Leona later moved with her family to Moberly in 1961 where she and her husband attended Moberly Junior College. After attaining her Bachelor's Degree from Missouri University and finally a Master's Degree and a Certificate of Specialization in English Education, Leona became an English educator. She began her 30 year teaching career at Moberly High School and later at the Moberly Area Community College.

Leona had many interests and hobbies including playing tennis, reading, playing the piano and birding. These interests led her to become an actively involved community member in the city of Moberly. There are numerous clubs and organizations to whom Leona volunteered her time over the years including the local public library as well as the parks and recreation department. Additionally, Leona started a high school girls tennis team in the early 1970s and then later created the Moberly tennis association in 1994. She continued playing tennis until her later years and has a trophy collection to match her talent. Leona won a gold medal in the 2002 Missouri State Senior Games for the women's singles division at the age of 75. Her love for Rothwell Park was strong and she made it a priority to keep it beautiful. Leona could often be found walking in the park by herself or with family members. She always brought a bag to collect trash she found along the way and required her grandchildren to do the same.

Leona is survived by her son Robert Bell of Carrollton, daughter Nancy Freeman (Kenneth) of Harbor Springs, daughter Marilyn Summerlin (Robert) of Birmingham, Alabama and son Merlin Bell (Penny) of Leon, Iowa; seven grandsons: Lance Bell (Heidi) of Weldon, Iowa, Michael Bradford of Birmingham, Jeffrey Bradford (Rebecca) of Coral Springs, Florida, Matthew Bell (Jennifer) of Lee’s Summit, John Summerlin of Atlanta, Georgia, Greg Summerlin of Dothan, Alabama and Chad Sampsel (Tonya) of Warsaw; ten granddaughters: Jaime Holden (Nikolas) of Petoskey, Michigan, Karen McNarney (Christopher) of Thiensville, Wisconsin, Lacey Bell of Leon, Brooke Woodham (Michael) of Riverside, Illinois, Kristine Bell of Seattle, Washington, Kelle Summerlin of Atlanta, Michelle Freeman of Moberly, Kellie Smothers (James) of Moberly, Staci Crawford (Jim) of Fort Worth, Texas and Lori McCombs (William) of Lee’s Summit; as well as many great-grandchildren, additional family members and friends.

Leona was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Fred Richard Bell; brother, Aubrey Kelle; two sisters: Verna McKenzie and Maxine Nixon; and daughter-in-law, Wanda Bell.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either Moberly Parks and Recreation, the Moberly Branch of the Little Dixie Regional Libraries or the Moberly Area Community College.

To leave a message for the family online please visit www.RobertsandSonFH.com.