Patricia Harmon, 75, of Clark, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the Valley View Nursing Home in Moberly.

Funeral Services will be held at noon on Saturday, Feb. 1 at Nashville Baptist Church with burial following in Nashville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon at the church.

Patricia was born May 29, 1944 in Columbia, the daughter of Leonard Otto and Trellis Rice, Acton. She married Eugene Harmon on June 8, 1962 in Ashland and he survives. She worked for the University of Missouri as a bookkeeper. Patricia was a member of the Nashville Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband Eugene; one son, Scott (Diana) Harmon of Columbia; one daughter, Paula (Wes) Colyer of Harrisburg; five grandchildren: Megan, Kelsey and Caleb Harmon, Cody (Kassi) and Sara Colyer.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Shirley Crane and Mary Taylor.

Arrangements under the direction of Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland.