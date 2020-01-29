Billie Lee Neal, 75, of Columbia, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Boone Hospital.

Services will be Saturday, Feb. 1 at Memorial Funeral Home with visitation from noon to 2 p.m. and funeral services at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Harrisburg Cemetery.

Bill was born Dec. 7, 1944 in Columbia, the son of Jimmy Neal and Thelma (Nichols) Neal. He graduated from Harrisburg High School. On June 8, 1968 he was united in marriage to Florence Anne Johnson, who preceded him in death in 2010.

Bill managed restaurants at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Employment Security building in Jefferson City, “Grandpa's Grill” in Ellis Fischel Hospital and in the state office building, both in Columbia. He was a long-time member of the National Federation of Blind as well as the Masons. He was a lifelong fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Nascar. He enjoyed spending time with his family, spending weekends at the Lake of the Ozarks and dancing with the love of his life.

Bill is survived by two daughters: Carla Mehr (Damon) of Columbia and Thracie Burns (Eddie) of Queen City; ten grandchildren and many close family friends that called him “Grandpa”; and ten great-grandchildren; siblings: Vickie Reno, Jimmy Neal, Debbie Turney, Robert Neal and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; one son: Samuel Neal; and one granddaughter: Ginger Renee.

