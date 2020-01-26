Quentin Inks Franklin passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020 in Houston, Texas, at the age of 88. He lived a remarkable life. The son of Missouri educators, Inks was a devoted husband and father of three, a deacon, Marine Captain and attorney.

Inks was born March 18, 1931 in Buffalo, Missouri to Inks and Elinor Franklin. He was a man of impressive fortitude and discipline, and a devoted Christian who made life’s adversities an opportunity for love and growth.

When asked recently what would he have people know about him he said, “I was married to the same woman for 66 years, and I’m carrier certified.” By the latter he meant a Marine career capped by service as a Naval Aviator. The former referred to the love of his life, Dorothy Fife Franklin–Dot.

His quick, dry wit and sly smile, patience and good will made him an easy companion. With a lawyerly pause, he would often guide conversations and win discussions with a simple, “well, let me ask you this…” Inks served as a deacon for many years in Baptist churches in Kailua, Oklahoma City and Kerrville. He had a no-quarters approach to a game of checkers and loved popcorn. He and Dot were enthusiastic Sooner football fans and traveled to many games.

As a Marine Corp marksman, shooting champion and avid hunter, he had an unerring aim, as anyone who hunted birds with him can attest. He had some good, hard-working dogs.

Quentin and Dot met while attending school in Missouri–he at the University of Missouri and she at nearby Stephens College. They married on Dec. 22, 1952, in her family’s hometown of Seminole, Oklahoma.

They embarked on life together with little but love, he said, and they gave it an impressive run. Their early years together were spent raising a family while following Marine Corp. orders. In their middle years, the couple settled in Oklahoma City where Inks practiced law and they raised three children–Ashley, Quentin and Gordon. On retirement, they moved to Ingram in the Texas hill country where they enjoyed many happy years hosting family visits in their home on a hill, participating in church, and traveling the world.

Inks graduated in 1953 from the University of Missouri with a BA and ROTC service, and that year began a 10-year career with the Marine Corp. He first served in Japan as an infantry battalion platoon leader. Later in Camp Pendleton, he served as 1st Marine Division Company Commander. He completed flight training and carrier qualification in Pensacola, Florida, but hearing loss due to gunfire and engine noise ended his service as an aviator.

On leaving the Marine Corp., Inks and Dottie moved their family to Oklahoma City, where Inks worked as a home construction contractor by day and studied nights to earn his law degree in 1972 from Oklahoma City University. His successful law practice focused on real estate and government work at Tinker Air Force Base.

In 1965, shortly after moving to Oklahoma City, Inks piloted the family in a private plane to the New York World’s Fair, an adventure heightened when foul weather led to finishing the trip via train, bus and taxi. In 1976, he built a Heathkit computer and programmed it to fill out legal forms.

Inks and Dot retired to Ingram, Texas, in 1997, where they were active in the Sunrise Baptist Church and Dot’s projects and social engagements. They traveled extensively--as a pin-filled map in their den attested–to Italy, France, England, Australia, Belgium, The Netherlands, Israel, Egypt, Greece, Alaska and China.

Inks is survived by his daughter, Ashley Franklin Slaton; three grandsons: Preston Steele Hunter, Quentin Inks Franklin III and Michael Ellis Franklin; three great-grandchildren: Quentin Inks Franklin IV, Roselynn Jane Franklin and Merritt Esme’ Franklin; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and spouses.

Inks’ and Dots’ ashes will be buried together this spring in a Military Service at Houston National Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to a veteran or pet organization of your choice.

