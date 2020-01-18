We announce the peaceful death at Landmark Rehabilitation Center in Columbia, on the 14th day of January 2020, at the age of 81 of Reverend Joseph James Offutt, Jr., Ph.D., retired Priest of the Diocese of Jefferson City.

A Visitation Service will be from 3 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20 at Holy Spirit Church, 404 South Rollins Street, Centralia, with an Ecumenical Wake Service at 6:30 p.m. A dinner will follow in the parish hall. The concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at St. Brendan Church, 615 South Washington Street, Mexico, Missouri. Bishop W. Shawn McKnight will preside and Father Russell R. Judge will be the homilist. A luncheon at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Mexico will follow the Mass. Burial will be in his family’s plot at St. Brendan Cemetery in Mexico.

Father J. James Offutt, Jr. was born on June 19, 1938 in Mexico, a son of the late Joseph James and Martha Jane (Yates) Offutt. He is survived by his five siblings: Jane Y. Offutt, Edward C. Offutt, Dorothy Offutt Arnold, Joan Offutt Honeyfield and Catherine A. Offutt.

Father Offutt began grade school at St. Brendan School in Mexico. When the family moved to Toronto, Ontario, Canada for eight years from 1946-1954, he attended Our Lady of Sorrows Elementary School and three years at De La Salle “Oaklands” High School. Upon the family’s return to Missouri, he attended St. Brendan High School in Mexico, graduating in 1955. Father Offutt entered seminary formation at Cardinal Glennon College in St. Louis from 1955-1959, graduating with a Major in Philosophy and a Minor in Education. He then attended the Pontifical North American College in Rome from 1959-1963, graduating with a Licentiate in Sacred Theology from the Pontifical Gregorian University.

Father Offutt was ordained to the Holy Priesthood of Jesus Christ on Dec. 19, 1962 at Christ the King Church in Rome by His Excellency, Archbishop Martin J. O’Connor, Titular Archbishop of Laodicea and Rector of the Pontifical North American College. After graduation from the Pontifical North American College, Father Offutt returned to his home parish to offer a Solemn Mass of Thanksgiving at St. Brendan Church in Mexico on July 28, 1963. Father Offutt attended graduate studies at the University of Missouri in Columbia from 1964-1969, earning a Master’s Degree in English. He attended the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, from 1969-1976, earning a Master’s Degree in Sociology in 1970 and his Ph.D. in Sociology in 1976.

His pastoral assignments were: Assistant Pastor, St. Mary Church, Glasgow and teaching in St. Joseph High School, Salisbury, appointed Aug. 3, 1963; Part-time Chaplain, Columbia Hall, University of Notre Dame, 1970-1972; Part-time Pastoral Ministry, Diocesan Missions in Peru–1971; Pastor, St. Thomas the Apostle Church, St. Thomas, appointed Nov. 1, 1972; Pastor, St. Thomas More Newman Center, Columbia, appointed Aug. 25, 1975; Pastor, St. George Church, Linn, appointed Aug. 1, 1980; Pastor, Our Lady of the Lake Church, Lake Ozark, appointed Feb. 15, 1986; Pastor, Immaculate Conception Church, Jefferson City–appointed Sept. 6, 1996; Study/Leave–July 1, 1998; Administrator, Holy Spirit Church, Centralia–appointed June 30, 1999; Pastor, Holy Spirit Church, Centralia–appointed June 20, 2000; Retired–Sept. 1, 2018.

Father Offutt held many diocesan positions: Executive Director, Diocesan Pastoral Planning Committee (1972-1998); Matrimonial Tribunal (1973-1998); Executive Secretary, Diocesan Pastoral Council (1974-1984); Member, Diocesan Pastoral Council (1984-1997); Board and Faculty Member in the Permanent Diaconate Program (1975-1996); Coordinator for Development of Parish Councils (1972-1975); Coalition for Church Planning (Ecumenical) (1975-1980); Diocesan Director of Campus Ministry (1975-1980); Priests Senate (1973-1974); Dean, Columbia Deanery (1977-1979); Priests Health Board (1976); Missouri Catholic Conference Ad Hoc Committee on Parish Use of Computers (1984-1987); Priests Mutual Benefit Society Trustee (1985-1998); Ministry to Priests Committee (1987-1998); National Board, National Organization for Continuing Education of Roman Catholic Clergy (1987).

Other memberships included: Missouri Governor’s Committee on Employment of the Handicapped (1988-1994); National Pastoral Planning Conference (1974-1975); Annual Pastoral Planning Conference of NPPC; Campus Ministry Study Group (1975-1980); Association of Advisors to Campus Religious Groups at UMC (1978-1980); American Sociology Association; Catholic Theological Society; Association for the Sociology of Religion; and Society for the Scientific Study of Religion. He held a lifetime Missouri State Teacher’s Certificate.

Father Offutt celebrated his 25th Anniversary of Holy Priesthood on May 8, 1988 at Our Lady of the Lake Church, Lake Ozark. He celebrated his 50th Anniversary of Holy Priesthood at Holy Spirit Church in Centralia with the parish family and friends on Dec. 9, 2012.

Arnold Funeral Home in Mexico is handling the arrangements.

