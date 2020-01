Virgil Edward Schuster, 87, originally from Pilot Grove and a longtime resident of Scottsdale, Arizona, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Friday, January 10, 2020.

A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pilot Grove with burial immediately following in St. Martins Cemetery near Pilot Grove. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday morning at the church.