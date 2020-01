Harold Eugene Hof, 73, of Columbia, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at The University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.

He was born Sept. 4, 1946 in Watertown, South Dakota; the son of Howard and Ester (Krause) Hof. Mr. Hof is survived by his wife, Ann Hof; and two daughters, Charl Woolsey and Kiki Straw.

Mr. Hof has been cremated under the direction of Columbia Cremation Care Center.