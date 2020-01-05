Mary “Darlene” Douglas, 86, of Ashland, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Boone Hospital Center.

Friends and family will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, with a funeral service at 11 a.m., at Parker-Millard Funeral Service 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, MO 65203. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Columbia.

Darlene was born on May 5, 1933 in Drakesville, Iowa, to E. Lloyd and Mary Grace (Miller) Bolin. She married Eddie Lee Douglas on June 30, 1956 in Columbia.

She attended a one-room schoolhouse in Ash Grove, Iowa, through the eighth grade. She later went on to beauty school in Jefferson City and started work at Ledo’s in Columbia in the early 1950s. Darlene went on to work at Phillippe’s for the majority of her 60 years as a beautician. She enjoyed shopping, playing cards, working jigsaw puzzles, vegetable and flower gardening, collecting ceramic birds, watching game shows and going to garage sales. She loved to cook for, and spend time with, her family, especially her grandchildren.

Darlene was a long-time member of the Ashland United Methodist Church.

Darlene is survived by her son: Brian Douglas (Karen) of Wardsville; grandchildren: Scott Douglas of Columbia, Kevin Douglas (Danielle) of Jefferson City and Mary Douglas of Wardsville; sister: Dorene Shaw (Terry) of London, OH; and sister-in-law: Lavonne Bolin of Des Moines, IA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Lee Douglas; one son: Michael Douglas; and two brothers: Donald Bolin and Delieth Bolin.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Ashland Senior Center.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203; 573-449-4153.