Jane Martin, 79, of Columbia, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at home surrounded by her loved ones.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time for the service. Burial will follow the service at Columbia Cemetery.

Jane was born on Sept. 15, 1940 in Paris, Missouri, the daughter of Bessie and Daniel Allen. On Dec. 27, 1958, she married Harold A. Martin, Sr. in Columbia. Jane was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church for many years. She was a pivotal part in bringing the Girl Scouts to Hallsville and remained a Girl Scout Leader for years after that. Jane enjoyed quilting, sewing and Cardinal Baseball.

She is survived by her husband, Harold; children: Chip Martin of Columbia, Laurie Olson (Scott) of Columbia, Scott Martin (Tami) of Oregon and Shannon Martin of Columbia; two grandchildren: Cicil Martin-Jones and O’Malley Martin; three sisters: Linda Senor, Debbie Allen and Dana Prosser; and brother, David Clevenger.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Patsy Taylor.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, c/o Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave., Columbia, MO 65202.

