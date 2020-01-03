Eugene Andre “Gene” Jaecques, 88, of Cairo, went to his heavenly home on Friday, December 27, 2019.

Services honoring and celebrating Gene’s life will be at noon on Saturday, Jan. 4 in the Pleasant View Cemetery, East of Cairo. Committal prayer, Military Honors and burial will follow.

He was born Jan. 10, 1931 in Moline, Illinois to Everett and Emma (LaPeere) Jaecques. During his childhood, Gene loved to box, farm, hunt, and fish with his father, brothers, cousins, and friends. Gene was a graduate of Erie High School. He joined the United States Army in April of 1953. Following boot camp at Fort Riley in Manhattan, Kansas, he served at the Panzer Army Base in Kaiserslautern, Germany where he was honorably discharged on April 29, 1955. He served in the U.S. Army Reserve until April 29, 1961.

Gene met Hazel Hofer at the Coliseum in Davenport, Iowa where they danced and fell in love. They married in Manhattan on May 30, 1953. Hazel preceded him in death on Dec. 29, 2011. Also preceding him in death were his parents; a brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Margaret Jaecques; brothers-in-law, Paul Price and Duane Hudson; a nephew, Chris Jaecques; a niece, Jeri Jaecques; and a great-niece, Heather Price.

Gene began farming with his father, Everett, in Illinois, and this is where he developed his love of Oliver tractors. In February of 1963, Gene and Hazel, along with their four children, bought a farm and made their journey from Hillsdale, Illinois to their farm east of Cairo. They worked hard together farming and Gene was able to stay on his farm until his last day on this earth.

Gene is survived by four children: Marsha Fifer and husband Tom of Boonville, Debra Gardner and husband John of Columbia, Tamyra Peyton of Kansas City, Kansas and Gregg Jaecques and wife Kathy of Cairo; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; his sister, Arlene Hudson of Moberly; his brother, Robert Jaecques and wife Carol of Cairo; sister-in-law, Mary Price of Aledo, Illinois; nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Gene was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, friend, farmer, patriot, dancer and storyteller. He also loved his farm, livestock, Oliver tractors, Ford trucks and cars, and teasing all of his grandchildren! His work ethic, character and morals are unrivaled and in our hearts he is the greatest man who ever lived. He will be sadly missed by his family, friends, and two dogs, “watchdog” Annie, and “his best buddy” Baco.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Cairo Christian Church or the Pleasant View Cemetery Fund would be appreciated.

