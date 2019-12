Virginia L. (Kemper) “Jenny” Miller, 87, of Moberly, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial honoring Jenny’s life will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at the St. Pius X Catholic Church. Committal prayer and burial will follow in the Memorial Park Cemetery.

