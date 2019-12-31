Gleandell Howard Clayton, Sr., 75, of Fayette, passed away at his home on Sunday, December 29, 2019.

Per Mr. Clayton’s request, private family services will be held at Carr-Yager Funeral Home in Fayette with Rev. Harold Young officiating. Burial will follow at Perche Church Cemetery near Harrisburg.

Survivors include his wife, Rhonda “Joni” Clayton; two sons; daughter; two brothers; two sisters; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Hometown Homecare of Fayette.