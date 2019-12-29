Linda Louise Knipp, 78, of Harrisburg, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 at her home.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland, with burial following in Olivet Cemetery in Columbia. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service.

Linda was born Feb. 8, 1941 in Independence, the daughter of Francis Leo Pitt and Madge Farrand Pitt. Linda married Arthur William Forlow on Dec. 15, 1962, and he preceded her in death. She later married Charles William (C.W.) Knipp on Nov. 24, 1983, and he survives. She was a school teacher at Grant and Fairview Elementary in Columbia until her retirement. Linda loved quilting and gardening.

Survivors also include her children, Janet (Kevin) Thompson of Columbia and John William Forlow of Newport News, Va.; two grandchildren, Corrine and Nathaniel Forlow; her step-children, Charles Edward Knipp of Hallsville and Brenda Mays of Ashland, and their families.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Beulah Ilene Kinney; and two brothers, Donald Eugene Pitt and Charles Thomas Pitt

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Coyote Hill Christian Children’s Home in care of the family.