Kenneth Kavanaugh, 77, of Columbia, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 19, 2019.

Ken was born on Nov. 27, 1942 in St. Louis, the son of George and Myrna Bower Kavanaugh. On May 27, 1967 he married Charlene Ludwig in St. Louis. He was a member of St. Andrews Lutheran Church. Ken worked with his father, learning the business of working on pipe organs, and brought the business, George B. Kavanaugh Pipe Organ and Belfry Service, to Columbia in 1967.

Ken is survived by his wife, Charlene; children, Jennifer and Jeffrey both of Columbia; grandson, Kellen Kavanaugh; brother, George “Bill” Kavanaugh (Becky) of Kansas City and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Michael Kavanaugh.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Missouri United Methodist Church (Pipe Organ Fund), 204 S. 9th Street, Columbia, MO 65201.

