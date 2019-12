James Buxton, 64, of Columbia, formerly of Warrenton and Centralia, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 at home surrounded by his family.

Visitation will be 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20 at the Martin Funeral Home-Warrenton. A second visitation will be 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 21 at Cater Funeral Home Chapel-Moberly. Services will follow. Committal prayer and burial will be in the Oakland Cemetery.

