Maurice Joseph “Moe” Heddinghaus, 83, of Moberly, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019.

Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 at the Cater Funeral Home Chapel with a prayer service starting at 5:45 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at the St. Pius X Catholic Church. Committal prayer and burial will follow in the St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Online tributes may be shared at www.caterfuneralhomeinc.com.