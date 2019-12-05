Faye Walden, 94, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Andover Court Assisted Living in Kansas.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West in Columbia.

Born on June 15, 1925, on a farm near Hallsville, she was the daughter of Estelle and Eunice Botner, and Kenneth (Scott) was her brother. Graduating from Hallsville High School in 1937, she left the farm and never looked back! She attended the University of Missouri to gain teaching skills and taught for two years.

Faye then moved to Columbia and met the love of her life, Lawrence (Larry) M. Walden, a Navy veteran who served during the end of WWII, and they married in 1949. She also worked as an executive assistant to a bank president for ten years, while Larry worked for 30 years as an electrician at the University of Missouri Medical Center. He passed in 1987.

They had one daughter, Mitzie (Hall) who lived in Wichita, Kan., and recently retired in North San Diego County, Calif.

Faye appreciated her house of 60 years and her beautiful cars that she enjoyed driving, but mostly she loved being a mom, grandmother and a wife. She is survived by her daughter Mitzie; her granddaughter Mariah Hall; and her son-in-law Garth Hall.

