Timothy J. Wooldridge, 51, of Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.

Funeral Mass was held Saturday, Nov. 30 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Burial took place in the Wooldridge Family Cemetery in Wooldridge.

Tim was born on May 12, 1968 in Boonville, the son of John and Josie Kempf Wooldridge. On Sept. 14, 1991, he married Shari Smith in St. Louis. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church and was active in the Boy Scouts of America. Tim graduated from Southwest Missouri State (Missouri State) and was a member of Delta Sigma Pi. He was a video-photographer for KY3-TV in Springfield for a number of years and free-lanced for ESPN, Fox Sports, NBC and CBS. He worked four World Series Games in St. Louis and Kansas City. He also worked many basketball, baseball and football games for the University of Missouri. He was a baseball coach for the better part of a decade in the local area, and was an advocate for youth sports.

Tim is survived by his children, Andrew and Blair Wooldridge, both of Columbia, and their mother, Shari Wooldridge; his parents, John and Josie Wooldridge of Columbia; two sisters, Julie Hyde (Brett) of Lee’s Summit and Christi Baker (Greg) of Columbia; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Wooldridge Family Cemetery or the Boy Scouts of America, c/o Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave., Columbia, MO 65202.

