Shantae Nicole Hill-Cook, 33, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019. She was born September 23, 1986 to Andre’ Cook and Marlena Hill.

A private service will be held for the family.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to: Shantae Hill-Cook Children’s Memorial Fund c/o Central Bank of Boone County; 503 E. Nifong, Suite H, Box 176, Columbia, Missouri 65201.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153.

