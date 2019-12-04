Mary “Jeanne” Lewis, 91, a resident of Columbia for over 60 years, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 in Hawaii. She had faced a number of medical issues in recent months, but was not in pain and passed peacefully.

There will be a celebration of Jeanne’s life held in Columbia from 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 30 at Top Ten Wines, 111 S. Ninth Street.

Jeanne Payne was born on Sept. 5, 1928, in Virginia, to William Eugene and Edna May Payne. Her siblings were William Jr., Catherine and Daniel Payne. Jeanne was valedictorian of her high school class, and was a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of the College of William and Mary (where she was also a Pi Beta Phi and voted Miss Fashion Plate her senior year). In 1952 she married Raymond Charles Lewis, Jr. and moved to Columbia, where Ray was attending law school at the University of Missouri. Jeanne taught school until the birth of their first child, Cynthia. Her family was Jeanne’s central purpose in life, and she devoted herself to raising three children, Cynthia, Rebecca and John. She said that in her children she and Ray “produced results that I think beat anything I could have done out in the world.” Jeanne and Ray were also prominent members of the community. Jeanne was always involved with volunteer work, and, among many civic acts, the couple established funds to award local teachers for academic excellence, and to award scholarships for the children of Columbia police officers. Ray passed away in 2003, and Jeanne continued an active life in Columbia until moving to Waimanalo, Hawaii with her son and his family in 2017.

Jeanne was, for many people, the kindest and gentlest person they knew. She had an innate ability to read people and accept and value them for who they were, and made many close friends throughout her life. She also had an incredible and enduring determination and strength of character. She was a self-described straight arrow, but knew how to have a good time—she loved both to dance and to read—and possessed a fine sense of humor. She was a very good cook, excelling in particular at desserts, which appeared nightly on the Lewis dinner table. Jeanne was a wonderful person and will be missed greatly.

She is survived by her children Cynthia (Michael Gassmann) Lewis, Rebecca Lewis and John (Jennifer Meehan) Lewis; and three grandchildren, David Gassmann, Aya Lewis and Truman Lewis.

In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the Ray and Jeanne Lewis Community Betterment Foundation, c/o Central Trust Company, P O Box 577, Columbia, MO 65205, in Jeanne's memory.