Lola Pearl (Hutchison) Asbury, 92, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 in the company of her five children.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Chaplain Alan Helland officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery in Columbia.

Lola was born March 31, 1927 to Forrest Hutchison and Roy Turner Hutchison, the youngest of their four children. She spent her youth on their farm west of Columbia along Perche Creek, attending Strawn School and graduating from University High. Lola met and married Fred Asbury on Aug. 24, 1947 in Columbia. Fred passed away on July 14, 2000 after 52 years of marriage. Lola stayed at home to raise their five children until the youngest finished grade school. Lola then started a career as a nurse’s aid at the Harry Truman Veterans Hospital, and worked there until her retirement.

Lola is survived by her five children, Wayne Asbury of Hallsville, Alma Asbury of Centralia, Phyllis Asbury Hackney (Ben) of St. Louis, Lowell Asbury (Sherrie) of Columbia and Roger Asbury (Beth) of Columbia; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and one sister, Mildred Moreau.

She is also preceded in death by one brother, Leslie Hutchison; and one sister, Mary Bell Turner.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fairview Cemetery or Charity of Donor’s Choice, c/o Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West, Columbia, MO 65202.

