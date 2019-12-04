Leslie (Les) William Morrow, 64, of Columbia, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Columbia Manor.

Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service. Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service. Interment will follow at Columbia Cemetery.

He was born Jan. 6, 1955 in Arbyrd, the son of the late Myron Morrow and Opal Ennis. On June 9, 1985 he was united in marriage to Eva Sokoloff, who was the love of his life, and she survives at the home.

Les was a 1973 graduate of Hickman High School. Throughout the years he worked at the restaurant that he and his wife operated, was a karaoke disc jockey (which he loved doing), and for most of his career he worked as a Quality Controller for Honeywell. Les enjoyed singing, bowling, collecting Coca Cola memorabilia and traveling. He was the life of the party and loved making people laugh.

He is survived by his wife Eva; two children: Michael Morrow (Melissa) and Jamie Morrow; two brothers: Gary Morrow and Robert Morrow (Mickey); four grandchildren: Makayla Morrow, Madalynn Morrow, Joshua Morrow and Brinley Morrow; and a host of other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Myron and Opal; and a brother, Myron Lee Morrow.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153.

Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.