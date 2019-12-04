Fern B. McClanahan, age 94, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019.

Funeral Services will be held at noon on Dec. 6 at Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland. Visitation will be one hour prior to service.

Fern was born July 30, 1925 in Chillicothe, the daughter of Ed and Minnie Bower. She married Charles Butcher, and he preceded her in death. She later was married to Earl McClanahan, and he preceded her in death.

She is survived by her daughters, Janice Butcher and Linda Caudle, both of Columbia; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and one great great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by one son, David Butcher; one daughter, Karen Sapp; one brother; and three sisters.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions are suggested to the University of Missouri Music Department in care of the family; P.O. Box 2101 W. Broadway, Columbia, MO 65203.