Triston Alexander David Clay, 17, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019.

Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, “Glo-Coming Celebration”: 1 p.m. at 54 Country in Fulton. Interment: at Southside Cemetery.

Donations may be made to the GoFundMe page at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/triston-clayfuneral-expenses

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203; (573) 449-4153.