Julia Christabel Falkner-Tompkins, 83, of Columbia, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Columbia Post Acute Rehabilitation in Columbia.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Julia was born on Jan. 10, 1936 in London, England, the daughter of Sir Donald Keith Falkner, KBE and Christabel Margaret (Fullard) Falkner, both of whom preceded her in death. Her primary education included four years in Italy, during which time she attended The Poggio Imperiale in Florence, and the Sacro Cuore Convent in Rome. Moving to the United States with her parents in 1950, she attended high school in Ithaca, N.Y., graduating in 1954. She attended Ithaca College, where she met her husband, William Hawley Wheeler of Plattsburg, N.Y. They were married on Dec. 27, 1955 and subsequently divorced. In 1973 she received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Stephens College, and in 1976, enrolled in the University of Missouri Masters program in Psychology. On Oct. 2, 1976, she married Harold Lloyd Tompkins of Hannibal, who preceded her in death. During her career, she assisted in the naissance of OATS, and was Executive Director of the Central Missouri Foster Grandparents Program, during which time she received honorary recognition by the Reagan Administration.

Her parents returned to England in 1960 and she returned there in 1986 to care for them. In England, she was associated with several musicians’ social services, including the Musicians Benevolent Fund in London. Following the death of her parents in 1994, she travelled to South Africa, New Zealand and Canada, visiting relatives. In 2000 she returned to the United States, settling back in Columbia. She became a member of the University of Missouri Choral Union, a member of the Students of Win Horner Writers’ Group, and initiated the senior assistance program, “At Your Service.” Julia was a member of Mensa, and an author, publishing two books.

Survivors include her two children, Jeffrey Keith Wheeler of Columbia and Lesley Jane Shannon (Joseph) of Staten Island, N.Y.; one sister, Philippa Schwendimann of Phoenix, Ariz.; step-son, Tom Tompkins of Atlanta, Ga.; five grandchildren, Arielle Wheeler Orme, Adrian Wheeler, Erin Shannon, Joseph Shannon III and Alex Canesse; four great-grandchildren; cousin, Philippa Letsky of Columbia; nieces, Laura Joy Eidelson (Bruce) of Seattle, Wash. and Allison Elizabeth Darnell (James) of Phoenix; and step-niece, Janine Johnston.

She was preceded in death by daughter Jocelyn Philippa Canesse.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Central Missouri Foster Grandparents Program, or OATS Transit in Columbia, c/o Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West, Columbia, MO 65202.

