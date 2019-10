Josephine Johnson, 82, of Columbia, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at University of Missouri Hospital & Clinics.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28 at Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 702 Banks Ave. in Columbia. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday at the church.

