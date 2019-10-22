Ruth Lavern Harrison, 87, of Sturgeon, died Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Arbors at Ravenwood in Moberly.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24 at the Sturgeon Christian Church with Rev. Bob Flanagan officiating. Burial will follow the service in Mt. Horeb Cemetery in Sturgeon. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the church.

Ruth was born on Sept. 8, 1932 in Alta, Iowa, the daughter of Russell and Alta (Eriksen) O’Bannon.

On July 16, 1955 in Moberly, Ruth married William “Bill” Harrison, and he preceded her in death on April 19, 2009.

Ruth was an avid sports fan, loved woodworking, knitting, crocheting and really enjoyed all types of needlework.

She was a great yodeler, artist and singer.

Ruth is survived by her children, Bill Harrison Jr. (Marty) of Kansas City, Becky Robinson (Johnny) of Sturgeon, Debbie Blakemore (Paul) of Sturgeon, Rhonda Dawson (Steve) of Sturgeon, Austin Harrison (Susie) of Sturgeon, Stuart Harrison of Centralia and John Harrison (Patti) of Hutto, Texas; 25 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; a sister, Edyth Wood; and a sister-in-law, Betty O’Bannon.

Along with her husband Bill, Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Roger O’Bannon and Richard O’Bannon.

Memorial donations are suggested to the Mt. Horeb Cemetery Maintenance Fund, or Hospice Compassus of Columbia, and may be sent in care of Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home, 104 S. Collier, Centralia, MO 65240.

