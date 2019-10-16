Robert Peter "Pete" Kephart passed away on the 11th of October, 2019 at his home in Columbia.

A one-hour visitation will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17 at Heartland Cremation & Burial Society, 616 Jackson St., Columbia, MO 65203. A graveside service with full military honors will take place at 1:20 p.m. at Missouri State Veterans Cemetery at Jacksonville (1479 County Rd 1675, Jacksonville, MO 65260).

Pete was born on the 3rd of October, 1936 to Harry and Rose Kephart in the Bronx, N.Y. and graduated from Cardinal Hayes High School. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corp and met his wife Shirley Eldridge while serving as an Embassy Guard at the U.S. Embassy in Bonn, West Germany. He then re-enlisted and retired from the United States Army after a total of 21 years of military service. Pete retired from a second career with the City of Columbia. Pete was foremost a Yankees fan, then a runner, square-dancer, gold prospector, avid reader, supporter of the arts, and volunteer for many years with the University of Missouri Concert Series.

Pete is survived by his wife; his daughter, Allison Drapeau (Michael Poehlman); his son, Matthew Kephart (Diane Williams); grandchildren, Kieren Drapeau, Ryland Drapeau, William Kephart and Laura Kephart; sister, Patricia Battiato (Anthony); and dear nieces and nephews.

Pete was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Charles Kephart; and sisters, Florence Roggemann and Constance Mulkeen.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Central Missouri Honor Flight (1400 Forum Blvd., Ste. 7A, Box 334, Columbia, MO 65203). Semper Fi.