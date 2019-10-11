Dr. Myron Gerald Neuffer passed from this mortal existence on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 904 Old Highway 63 S, Columbia, MO 65201. Visitation will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at Nilson Funeral Home. Visitation also will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. the day of the service at the church.

He was born to Myron David and Camille Cole Neuffer on March 4, 1922 in Preston, Idaho. He was the oldest of five children. In his youth he was active in the 4-H and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. On March 17, 1943 he married Margaret McGregor in the Logan, Utah Temple. They were blessed with seven children, Myron David Neuffer, John Gerald, Gregory Wayne, Lewis Dale, Barbara Ruth, Peggy Neuffer Hendrix and Linda Neuffer Chaston; 27 grandchildren and 61 great-grandchildren. After Margaret’s passing in 2001, Gerald married Rosemary Lee Healy on Aug. 11, 2008.

Gerald’s life was his family, his church, his work (agronomy genetics) and his country. Gerald served in the U.S. Army in 1944. He graduated from the University of Idaho in 1947 and received his Master’s (1950) and Doctorate (1952) from the University of Missouri. He was tenured and promoted to associate professor in 1956 and made full professor in 1966. He chaired the Department of Genetics from 1967 to 1969 and retired from the Department of Agronomy in 1992. He currently holds the title of professor emeritus in the Division of Plant Sciences at University of Missouri. He created and catalogued over 10,000 unique maize GMOs. Gerald diligently served many callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Besides participating in the local clergy, he was also asked to lead church administration for most of northern Missouri, and again for the central states of the USA. Additionally, Gerald and Margaret served a one-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1994 at the Chicago Temple. Gerald also served as Stake Patriarch for the Columbia Stake. He was an avid runner and ran four miles every morning for the last 43 years, and participated over 15 times in the annual Parley P. Pratt Freedom Run, each July 4th in Columbia.

Gerald is survived by his brother, Paul Cole Neuffer; sister, Joan Marilyn Crist; his second wife, Rosemary Lee Neuffer; her seven children; Gerald and Margaret’s six children; 26 grandchildren; 61 great-grandchildren; 17 great-great grandchildren; and eight great-great-great grandchildren, for a total of 145 surviving descendants.

Gerald was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret McGregor Neuffer; and son, John Gerald Neuffer.

The family would like to thank the Compassus Hospice Group for their support and aid of Gerald and his family during his final month. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Missionary fund.

