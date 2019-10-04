Walter Davis Straight, 94, of Columbia, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019.

A graveside service with full military honors will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Yarrow Cemetery in Yarrow.

Walter was born on June 26, 1925 in Adair County to the late Asa and Lovie (Clifford) Straight. Walter grew up on the Straight family farm and attended the Methodist Church in Yarrow, where he also attended the country school. He graduated from the South Gifford high school, where he sang with the Rise and Shine Quartet along with his older brother Paul Straight, who preceded him in death on July 31, 2001. The quartet became known locally and performed regularly on KIRX radio, which in turn furthered his love for singing and remained a favorite hobby of his throughout his entire life. Walter went on to attend Northeast Missouri State Teachers College before being drafted into the Army, where he was stationed at camp Fannin, Texas as a platoon sergeant.

Upon returning from his military service he met Waunettia J. Kerr, and the two were united in marriage on Jan. 24, 1954. Together they raised three sons: David E. Straight, Mark W. Straight and Eric D. Straight. In 1955 Walter went to work for MFA Oil Company and worked his way through the ranks to become the Vice President of Sales and Service. While working at MFA he also maintained his cattle farm, where he raised Registered Polled-Herefords and was a successful tobacco farmer. Following his retirement in 1990, Walter’s focus in life became his prize-winning cattle, many of which won awards at the Boone County Fair, where they were shown by local kids involved with the 4-H program.

Walter is survived by two sons: Mark Straight and Eric Straight; one granddaughter, Elizabeth D. Perkins (Straight) and husband Joe Perkins; and one great-granddaughter, Grace E. Perkins.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Waunettia Straight; and one son, David E. Straight.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153.

