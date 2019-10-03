William Lawrence Salzer, 68, died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at home. His wife, Sue, and daughter, Lily, were by his side. The cause of death was cancer.

Though Bill’s life was too short, in many ways he was a lucky man. He found his life’s purpose early and took great satisfaction in his work. He devoted himself to the practice of medicine, with a specialty in infectious diseases, and to the training of medical students. As anyone who knew Bill will tell you, he didn’t care about fine clothes, showy cars or life’s trappings. Bill was a selfless man; he cared about his patients, his students, his colleagues and his family.

Bill was professor of medicine at the University of Missouri and director of the Division of Infectious Diseases. He was a biomedical engineering graduate of Boston University and attended medical school at New Jersey School of Medicine and Dentistry. Bill completed his Internal Medicine residency and Infectious Diseases fellowship at Bowman Gray Center for Medical Education in Wake Forest, N.C.

He received many honors during his career, too many to list here. This week he was awarded the Clinical Teacher of the Year Award from the Infectious Diseases Society of America. In 2018 he received the Jane Hickman Award, the highest honor in medical education at Mizzou. In 2016, Bill was especially touched when Mizzou’s medical students asked him to deliver their commencement address. That meant a lot to him.

When Bill entered practice, AIDS was unknown. In time, the treatment of HIV-positive and AIDS patients came to define a significant portion of his career. Bill was honored to serve many years on the RAIN (Regional AIDS Interfaith Network) board.

He enjoyed Cardinals baseball, Bluegrass music and Mizzou sports, especially basketball. He kept a modest, very modest, vegetable garden in the backyard.

Bill was born on Oct. 26, 1950, in Irvington, N.J. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Anthony Salzer and Catherine Helen Daly Salzer. He leaves his wife, Sue, and daughter, Lily (the very apple of his eye), who will miss him beyond measure. He also is survived by a sister, Paula Garbus, of Hampton, Va.; stepsons John France, of Kansas City and Max France, of Atlanta, and stepdaughter Hallie France, of St. Louis; sister and brother-in-law Karen and Gerry Silvoso of Little Rock, Ark.; and three nephews.

A celebration of Bill’s life will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Shiloh Bar and Grill. Anyone who knew Bill or the family is warmly invited to attend. Those who wish to may make a donation in Bill’s name to Tobacco Free Missouri, the American Cancer Society or a charity of their choice.