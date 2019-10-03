Laurence Logan, 65, of Columbia, passed away at his home on Saturday, September 28, 2019.

A funeral service honoring the life of Mr. Logan will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Glasgow, with Rev. Earl Howell officiating. Visitation will be held an hour before the service. Interment will be at Lincoln Cemetery in Glasgow.

Laurence James Logan was born in Columbia on Feb. 22, 1954, the son of Henry and Victoria Tumey. Laurence graduated from Hickman High School in Columbia. After graduating, Laurence enlisted in the United States Marine Corp. He was honorably discharged on Feb. 3, 1978. Laurence worked in the Building and Maintenance Department for the University of Missouri, and retired after 30 years. Laurence enjoyed bowling, fishing and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Logan of Columbia; three sons, Brandon Logan and Russell James Otho Logan, both of Columbia and Laurence Logan, Jr. of Kansas City; step-daughter, Angelica White of Columbia; five grandchildren, Jania White, Anyha Cain, Christopher White, Lauren Renea Logan and Tae'lyn Grant; three brothers, Rodney Tumey of Columbia, Keith Tumey of Grain Valley and Reggie Hatton of Columbia; five sisters, Victoria Johnson, Elaine Tumey, and Naomia Aghedo, all of Columbia, Maritta Hatton of Kansas City and Karen Enyard of Terre Haute, Ind.; uncle, Sam Logan of Glasgow; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to his parents, Laurence was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Lincoln Cemetery, in care of the funeral home.