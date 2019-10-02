Robert Lyon, 38, of Columbia, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at University Hospital.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Boone County History and Culture Center in Columbia.

He was born May 5, 1981 in Olathe, Kan. to Steven and Rebecca Lyon. He graduated from Southern Boone High School in 2000.

Robert is survived by his father, Steven Lyon (Lu Ann) of Laurie; his mother, Rebecca Lyon of Columbia; his sister, Tiffany Heckart (Josh) of Boonville; his daughters, Alexis and Hailey Lyon of Columbia; and two nieces.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a scholarship fund for his daughters c/o Rebecca Lyon.