Waldo Elsworth Palmer, Jr., 80, formerly of Columbia and the state of Pennsylvania, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 in Centralia.

Private services will be held at the Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville. There will be a gathering of friends and family from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13 at the Moss Building, located at 1905 Hillcrest Drive, Waters-Moss Memorial Wildlife Area in Columbia.

Elsworth was born at Noyes Hospital in Columbia, July 3, 1939, to Waldo E. and Nannie Mae (Fenton) Palmer. Affectionately known as “Pemo,” he attended Ridgeway Elementary, Jefferson Junior and Hickman High schools, graduating from Hickman in 1957. He proudly served in the United States Air Force, his last base being in Wichita, Kan. During this time, he married Elizabeth Brown and worked for Beech Aircraft. They moved to Sharon, Pa., where he worked for National Castings as a steel worker. Elizabeth passed in 1974. Elsworth briefly moved back to Columbia, where he worked as a telephone contractor for GTE, then moved to Greenville, Pa. There he attended the New Apostolic Church where he met and married Nancy Porter. After her passing, he returned to central Missouri, settling in Mexico. Two recent highlights of his life were attending his 60th high school class reunion and the honor and joy of participating in a Central Missouri Honor Flight.

He is survived by his sisters, Betty Ruth Palmer, Eva Sue Calvin and Martha Palmer, all of Columbia; two brothers, Don Palmer of Mexico and Charles (Sally) Palmer of Centralia; six nieces, Tara Cox, Lori Rourke, Mia Metscher, Sheri Anderson, Kim Hatfield and Cathy Mundy; numerous great-nieces and nephews; two great-great nieces; and many cousins.

In addition to his parents and spouses, he was predeceased by grandparents Richard E. and Ruth Palmer, and Vincil and Eva Fenton; a brother, Joel Aldus Palmer; an infant brother, Ralph Waldo Palmer; and a sister-in-law, Beverly (Miller) Palmer.

In the spirit of his memory and for fun or duty, consider traveling along the country roads, including the river road in southern Boone County, and watch for deer and other wildlife; find a creek to wade in, help a scout earn a merit badge, salute and thank a veteran, sing a favorite hymn, and dance to a country song!

Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Elsworth’s memory are asked to consider contributing to the Central Missouri Honor Flight (CMHF), 1400 Forum Blvd., Ste. 7-A, Box 334, Columbia, MO 65203.