David Warren Morton, 91, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019.

A celebration of life visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14 at Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland. A military service will follow at New Salem Cemetery.

He was living in the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Gulfport, Miss. for the past four years but is originally from Ashland, and lived in Harrisburg in his later years. He was born April 26, 1928, the son of William M. Morton and Georgia G. Nichols Morton.

He is survived by one son, Gregory Warren Morton; granddaughter, Megan B. Morton; great-granddaughter, Aiyanna Goff; one sister, Mary Margaret Hughes of Norfolk, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister: Paul W., Winston P., Jay W. and Gladys L. Hazell.

Warren served in the United States Navy for 20 years and was a true patriot. He also worked as a printer for Lee Gipson Printing for many years. He loves his family and all his lifetime fur babies.