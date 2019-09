Rosemary R. Schneider, 88, of Hannibal, passed away at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Maple Lawn Nursing Home in Palmyra.

Rosemary R. Schneider, 88, of Hannibal, passed away at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Maple Lawn Nursing Home in Palmyra.

Funeral services are pending at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal.